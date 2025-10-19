Phil Mickelson Takes Shot At Joe Biden While Mocking 'No Kings' Protest With Epic Post

Phil Mickelson had some fun on social media on Saturday amid the ‘No Kings’ rallies taking place around the country. Not only was his timely post mocking the anti-Donald Trump movement, but he also managed to take a jab at former President Joe Biden in the process.

The golf legend, who has voiced staunch support for President Trump, made a reference to Biden's use of an autopen to sign pardons and provisions for illegal immigrants.

"On this special day as we all gather to fight against blanket auto pen pardons and executive orders, lawlessness, and stealing citizen’s resources for illegal non citizens, I believe it has worked!! That is no longer happening so great job everyone," Mickelson wrote on X.

READ: Phil Mickelson Sounds Off On Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination: 'Shaken My Belief In People'

His post on X was a nice little reminder about Biden's policies, while thousands of ‘No Kings’ rallies took place in the U.S. with folks accusing President Trump of having an authoritarian, king-like agenda.

The great readers of OutKick and those living in reality are well aware that there has never been a king of the United States. The fact that there were reportedly over 2,500 ‘No Kings’ rallies across the country on Saturday isn't necessarily shocking, but it certainly reflects the sheer level of absurdity out there.

Saturday's ‘No Kings’ rally was the second organized gathering for folks to come together and scream about President Trump being a king. The rallies coinciding with the government being shut down seem like more than just a hilarious coincidence.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican who represents Louisiana, told FOX Business he hoped Democratic leaders who attended would be more willing to accept the GOP's plan after the demonstrations were over, but he did not sound overly optimistic.