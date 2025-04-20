Phil Jackson, NBA Legend, Criticizes League For Jammed Easter Sunday Schedule

Let the people worship in peace.

Phil Jackson, the legendary NBA coach, had a unique criticism of the league.

Known for his meditative practices during his coaching tenure, Jackson mocked the NBA for scheduling games on "sacred days."

"Again the NBA tests faith by playing multiple games on Christmas and Easter … sacred days," Jackson posted on X.

Famous for guiding the Chicago Bulls to six titles and the Los Angeles Lakers to five while coaching from 1989 to 2011, Phil Jackson’s epic run gives his words serious clout.

Was Jackson on point with his jab?

His critique sparked debate over whether the league prioritizes profit over religious traditions, though not many feelings were hurt by the Zen Master’s jab.

Other leagues, including MLB and the NHL (also in playoff mode), hosted games that day.

On Easter Sunday this year, the NBA featured four playoff games. Though none were particularly compelling, ending in lopsided results, the league kept busy.

The Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the Memphis Grizzlies with a 51-point victory, the largest margin for a Game 1 in NBA history, as reported by OutKick. Boston defeated the Orlando Magic 103-86, while the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers beat Miami 121-100.

Truthfully, the league is unlikely to scale back its tradition of featuring the year’s biggest games on Christmas and Easter.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela