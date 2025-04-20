Grizzlies Get Torched On Social Media After Embarrassing 51-Point Loss To Thunder To Begin Playoffs

It was no secret that the Memphis Grizzlies were entering a playoff series against one of the most well-oiled machines we've ever seen in the NBA in the Oklahoma City Thunder, but what they ran into in Game 1 on Sunday was a legitimate monster.

Memphis held a 7-4 lead a little more than three minutes into the game and kept the score respectable, trailing 32-20 after the opening frame. The next 36 minutes of game time felt like a never-ending nightmare for the Grizzlies as they were outscored 99-60 over the final three quarters.

Quick math tells you the final score of the contest was 131-80; a legitimately baffling score when discussing two playoff teams playing on the same floor.

When you look at the box score, it's not hard to see how things got so lopsided so quickly on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis shot 34.4% from the floor compared to the Thunder shooting a tick above 50%. The Grizzlies made a whopping six 3-point shots while the Thunder went 17-for-48 from deep. Oklahoma City had an 11-rebound advantage on the glass, had 19 more assists than Memphis, and won the fast break margin by 22.

A horrifying reality for Memphis outside the fact that it has to play this same Thunder team Tuesday is that Oklahoma City superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his worst statistical performance of the entire year in Game 1 with 15 points, five assists, and a pair of turnovers.

SGA was essentially a non-factor, and the Thunder still won by 50+.

The Thunder's 131-80 win was the largest margin of victory in a Game 1 in NBA Playoff history.

The Grizzlies and Thunder are no strangers to, let's call them, weird games against one another.

In December 2021, the Grizzlies beat the Thunder 152-79 in what was the biggest blowout in league history.

