PGA Tour Officially Returning To Trump Doral In 2026 For New Signature Event

The PGA Tour has made the widely reported news official and announced that it will be returning to Trump National Doral during the 2026 season. It will mark the first time the Tour has held an event at the Florida golf course owned by the Trump Organization since 2016.

The event at Trump Doral will not be a regular event on the Tour calendar. Instead, it will be a new Signature Event called the Miami Championship. Signature Events include the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedExCup standings, as well as in-season qualifying via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.

The Miami Championship will not feature a cut after 36 holes, and with its addition to the schedule, the VidantaWorld Mexico Open will now be contested as part of the FedExCup Fall.

"We're excited to showcase the game’s greatest players competing at golf’s most iconic venues," said new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp in a statement. "Inspired by our players and fans, we’re accelerating the TOUR’s evolution and ushering in a new era of innovation on and off the course."

Trump National Doral hosted the PGA Tour’s Doral Open from 1962 to 2006. The tournament became a World Golf Championship in 2007 and was contested at Doral from '07 to 2016 before moving to Mexico City in 2017.

Doral has played host to a LIV Golf tournament in each of the circuit's first four seasons, but the Saudi-backed league will not be returning to Doral in 2026. LIV Golf will, however, take the stage at Trump National in Virginia next season.

President Trump previously met with PGA Tour officials and players in February in a move to potentially get a deal done between the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the sole funder of LIV Golf, and the Tour, but nothing has developed on that front since the meeting took place.