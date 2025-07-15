PGA Tour Reportedly Returning To Trump Golf Course After Decade-Long Hiatus

Golf fans who may suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome are not going to like what they see on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, according to a new report.

"Five industry sources" have told Sports Business Journal that the PGA Tour is set to return to Trump National Doral, the Florida golf course owned by the Trump Organization, next year. It would be the first time a Tour event would be held at Trump National Doral since 2016.

Trump Has Sports-Filled Day With Golf Tournament Win And FIFA Club World Cup Final

According to the report, the event is expected to be held between April 30-May 3, sandwiched between the Zurich Classic and Truist Championship on the Tour's calendar.

Trump National Doral hosted the PGA Tour’s Doral Open from 1962 to 2006. The tournament became a World Golf Championship in 2007 and was contested at Doral from '07 to 2016 before moving to Mexico City in 2017.

The writing has somewhat been on the wall that the Tour could return to Doral sooner rather than later.

Doral has played host to a LIV Golf tournament in each of the circuit's first four seasons, but it is not featured on the already-released LIV schedule for 2026.

President Trump met with PGA Tour officials and players in February in a move to potentially get a deal done between the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the sole funder of LIV Golf, and the Tour, but all has gone silent on that front.

The Tour did issue a statement after the meeting with President Trump, thanking him for his involvement.