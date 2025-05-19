PGA Tour Instagram Account Deletes Post That NUKED The Carolina Panthers

The PGA Tour has an Instagram page that posted a wild state that completely nuked the Carolina Panthers - and then they deleted it.

Over the weekend , Scottie Scheffler came from behind to win his 15th PGA Tour and third major. He now just has two major left to win: the British Open and the U.S. Open. Mind you, he is only 29 years old and he is on an absolute tear, so the chances of him getting a career Grand Slam are pretty solid.

This year’s PGA Championship was held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place where reptiles were seemingly as common as golfers . Football fans will make the correlation that this is the same city where the Carolina Panthers play their home games, something the PGA Tour knew when they made the following post on Instagram .

That post no longer exists but in screenshots.

First of all, this is savage creativity by the account admins - and a sad state of reality for the Panthers. How can you lose a competition of wins to a golfer in that time span?

(That wasn’t a knock on Scheffler, since I think it's far harder to win a golf tournament than a football game. But it's definitely a knock on Carolina).

Second, I still think they made the right call to delete it. That’s a post for independent journalists or sports stats accounts. The PGA Championships have a professional reputation to maintain, and stuff like this is best left off their account.

But man, what a zinger of a post.