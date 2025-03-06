PGA Tour Pro Reminds Everyone Golf Is Hard With Brutally Bad Tee Shot At API

I feel bad highlight PGA Tour pro Aldrich Potgieter for doing something that I've done more times than I can count. Unfortunately, it's nice to see pros make amateur shots because it makes us feel better about ourselves. Schadenfreude, I know. I'm not proud of it, trust me.

Potgieter played his way into the field of this week's signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, by finishing runner-up at the 2025 Mexico Open after losing in a playoff to Brian Campbell.

The 20-year-old pro has mostly struggled this season (only made 3–10 cuts heading into the API), but busted out with that Mexico Open performance. He's known for his distance off the tee, leading the entire PGA Tour with an average drive of 327 yards.

So, when he stepped up to the tee box on the par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill Golf Course – one of the ultimate risk-reward driving holes on the PGA Tour – he had visions of grandeur.

Potgieter attempted to hit the ball well over the water and give himself a chance to make an eagle. Instead, he hit one of the worst golf shots of his entire career, topping his drive directly into the water.

Woof. That looks familiar. Too familiar, quite frankly.

Potgieter wasn't going to do that twice, electing to hit his second tee shot well to the right and ultimately made a double-bogey seven. He ultimately shot a seven-over 79 on the day.

Not good, but not the worst round of the day, believe it or not.

No, that distinction goes to Cameron Young, who shot a 10-over 82. Young was one of two PGA stars who shot in the 80s, with Max Homa posting an 81.

Golf is hard.