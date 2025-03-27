Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions Is Becoming Insanely Valuable

It's tough to make it as a professional athlete.

It's perhaps even tougher to make it as a media mogul.

Well, somehow, Peyton Manning has been able to do both.

According to Axios, his Omaha Productions is getting some serious financial infusions.

The company, which has been profitable since 2020, has gotten investors' attention. Last year, Omaha got a $10 million infusion from Peter Chernin's North Road which valued Manning's operation at $400 million.



Now, a new sports, media, and entertainment outfit that is so new it doesn't have a name yet, if taking a minority equity stake that values Omaha at $800 million.



Not bad Peyton.

This comes as Omaha has been expanding into new areas through investments. One recent example of this was an investment into Good Good Golf, a gold lifestyle company that also has a big presence on YouTube.

Furthermore, the company could continue to branch out into scripted content, something that they'll be doing with the upcoming Chad Powers TV series that stars Glen Powell and is based on that hidden camera prank Eli Manning pulled in which he threw on a wig and a fake mustache and tried out to be a walk-on at Penn State.

Yeah, that's going to be a show, and I'm not going to lie: it'll probably end up being better than about 70% of other scripted shows.

So, the sky is the limit for Omaha Productions, and this, combined with the estimated quarter billion dollars he made in his playing days, means I don't think Peyton Manning will be hiring for cash.