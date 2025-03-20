Peyton Manning Invests In...YouTube Golf?

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, through his company Omaha Productions, has made a surprising investment in a new business: YouTube Golf.

Manning, Omaha Productions, and several other investment and financial companies on Thursday invested $45 million into YouTube Golf company Good Good Golf. Good Good, started by Garrett Clark, Matt Scharff and Stephen Castaneda has become a juggernaut, with merchandise, live tournaments and events, and a massive following on YouTube.

"Good Good Golf has seen incredible momentum as we continue to redefine what it means to be a modern golf brand," Good Good Golf CEO Matthew Kendrick said in a press release. "This investment allows us to scale our media and commerce initiatives, bringing even more exciting content, products, and experiences to our rapidly expanding community. We’re harnessing the power of fandom to make golf more accessible, dynamic, and engaging for players and fans of all ages."

"I'm excited to partner with our new friends at Good Good Golf. Their content is fun and creative, and I'm hoping they can help me lower my golf score," Manning said in a statement. "This funding supports Good Good Golf’s continued expansion, reinforcing its role in reshaping how golf is played, watched, and experienced. The company has grown into a dominant player in golf retail and entertainment, with top-selling products at Dick’s Sporting Goods, a Callaway partnership developing premium golf gear, and a thriving direct-to-consumer business."

Peyton Manning Investment Shows Increasing Power Of YouTube Golf

Good Good Golf is one of a number of large and rapidly growing YouTube accounts focusing on golf, along with Grant Horvat, Bob Does Sports, The Bryan Bros, Micah Morris and BustaJack.

Good Good, and several other channels, routinely reach viewing figures that outpace actual golf television broadcasts. And their audiences reach younger, highly coveted demographics. Along with their ability to convert viewers to merchandise sales, it's no surprise that Manning and other investment firms have taken an interest in YouTube golf content.

Many of these channels have attracted guests from all over the world of sports and entertainment, including Formula 1 racing driver Carlos Sainz, several New York Yankees players, and, of course, President Donald Trump joining US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Manning himself though, has yet to appear in a YouTube golf video. Maybe that changes with the Good Good investment. With his personality and comedic timing, it would be must see "tv."