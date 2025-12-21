Pete Golding's First Postgame Press Conference As A Head Coach Was Awesome

It's been a hell of a 24-hour run for new Ole Miss Rebels coach Pete Golding.

In his first game as head coach, his team put a thumping on the Tulane Green Wave to secure the program's first playoff win.

Then, as is customary for all head coaches, Golding held a press conference – his first as a head coach – and delivered a vintage performance, even by his standards.

Anyone who is familiar with Golding knows he's a guy who doesn't mince words, but if you're not familiar with his stylings, his presser after Ole Miss's home playoff win should tell you everything you need to know.

Let's take a look at some of the highlights, starting with this banger, subtly taking a shot at the former head coach while praising his current offensive coordinator.

There won't be any questions about whose offense this is for the rest of Ole Miss's playoff run. Golding made sure of that.

I love the line about Weis not being able to afford to call a bad game, but neither can Kiffin, since his playoff bonus gets sent to him if Ole Miss goes on a run as well.

Golding made sure to let everyone know he didn't have any problems with distractions when it came to preparing his team for a playoff run (read: the Lane Kiffin fiasco).

It's no secret why his players were pumped to see him get the promotion to head coach following Kiffin's departure; this dude looks and sounds like he was built in a lab for football coaches.

Finally, in the ultimate "football guy" move, Golding made sure his players weren't focused on sports other than football, as he trashed the basketball hoop the players used to celebrate with on the sidelines when the other guy was in town.

This guy really lets it fly!

I'm not the biggest fan of the Rebels, but I'm really rooting for coach Golding.

In today's day and age, a throwback like this guy is a breath of fresh air, and he has my vote of confidence for as long as he is a head coach.

Long live the Pete Golding era.