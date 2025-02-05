Mets Welcome Back Pete Alonso With New Deal After Upheaval From Fans

First baseman Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have come to terms, locking in the return of a fan-favorite in Flushing.

'Polar Bear' Pete agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract to stay with the Mets — including a $10 million signing bonus, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The pool of suitors interested in Alonso may have also contributed to his decision to return on a friendly two-year contract.

Growing into a mean slugger in his six seasons with New York, Alonso went into MLB's offseason with less priority on owner Steve Cohen's list pertaining to the future of the Mets.

Alonso, 30, seemed to be heading out after the Mets' big spending spree to kick off the offseason, which notably included a blockbuster contract to reel in New York Yankees All-Star Juan Soto.

Last year, Alonso played a full season (162 games), batting .240 with 34 homers and 88 RBI.

READ: New York Mets Seem To Be Moving On From Pete Alonso

Still, Mets fans grew bothered by the idea of letting Alonso walk away, especially after several marquee moments in New York's deep postseason run, including an incredible go-ahead home run against the Brewers in the NLDS and a strong Game 5 against the Dodgers in the NLCS to stave off elimination.

As previously reported on OutKick, Mets owner Steve Cohen was seemingly on the fringes of re-signing Alonso until fans clamored for Pete, which heated talks.

With a powerhouse team waiting in Los Angeles for a shot at the NL pennant, adding Alonso's certainty helps the Mets' chances of returning to the NLCS. By securing Alonso and Soto to go with Francisco Lindor, Steve Cohen keeps his foot on the gas this offseason.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela