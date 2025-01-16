New York Mets Seem To Be Moving On From Pete Alonso

All throughout the 2024-2025 Major League Baseball offseason, it's seemed like the New York Mets and Pete Alonso were heading toward a reunion.

The 30-year-old Alonso has only ever played for the Mets, and in an era where the power-hitting first baseman has never been less valuable, it seemed like New York would be where he'd have the most ancillary value. Especially with the Mets making the biggest splash of the offseason with superstar Juan Soto, pairing Alonso with Soto and Lindor would create a fearsome top of the lineup.

But with spring training somehow just a month away, it's becoming more and more likely that the Mets move on without him.

Jon Heyman, who's plugged into the Scott Boras pipeline, reported Thursday that it seemed like talks between the two sides have reached an impasse: "With a gap in talks remaining, Mets are looking more seriously at other options and a return for Pete Alonso seems much less likely now," Heyman said.

He wasn't the only one.

Andy Martino of SportsNet New York also reported Thursday that the Mets are already pivoting to "plan B."

"The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post Alonso," Martino said. "They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere. They add Winker and will add a reliever, possibly a top one."

Pete Alonso Free Agency Running Out Of Options

With the Mets seemingly out on Alonso, who's left?

The most pressing rumors have suggested that the Toronto Blue Jays could be interested, which would necessitate moving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third base, or they could alternate between the two at designated hitter. It makes some sense; Toronto needs more offense after a woeful 2024 season where the Blue Jays hitters actually cost the team three runs compared to an average roster.

Alonso, though he has significant flaws as a player, would immediately provide an offensive boost, if little else.

The Athletic also reported Thursday that there are two other teams interested, though didn't name them. Regardless where he goes, Alonso isn't likely to secure the type of long-term deal that he and Boras likely expected prior to free agency. The aging curve on big-bodied first basemen into their 30's is poor, to say the least. And that's exactly what Alonso is.

Seems like the Mets aren't willing to take that risk.