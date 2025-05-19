Pete Alonso Takes Blame For Losing Subway Series Win-All Game Against Yankees

The New York Mets and their new star, Juan Soto, desperately wanted to win the weekend Subway Series against the Yankees, Soto's former team.

With the three-game series knotted at 1-1, Sunday's critical Game 3 carried immense significance.

The Mets held their own against the heavily favored Bronx Bombers, tied at 2-2, until chaos broke out in the eighth inning.

A stunning error by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso put the team in a bind. Alonso wildly overshot a throw to home, aiming to catch Jasson Dominguez, but missed, leaving the Mets unable to escape the inning with one out.

Cody Bellinger then stepped up with the bases loaded and crushed a grand slam, sealing the Mets' fate.

Other Mets, like Mark Vientos, also contributed to the loss, with Vientos struggling to field ground balls effectively.

The Yankees erupted for six runs in the eighth, and Alonso shouldered the blame after the Mets' bad defeat.

"I messed it up," Alonso said (via SNY). "I had the identical play (Saturday) where it was hit straight to me and it was a tag play at home, and I just made an awful throw. That whole inning, this game, it’s on me — after that throw the momentum got out of hand."

The Yanks won, 8-2.

Alonso continued, "It stinks because it’s the same play and I feel like that’s a play that I usually make and I can make pretty routinely, but I just had my feet set and didn’t get my fingers around the baseball and it sailed on me — bad throw on me, this one is 100 percent on me."

And just like that, the Yankees (27-19) are back to owning the rights to New York.

