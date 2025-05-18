LA Angels Pull Out The Brooms To Sweep 'Billion Dollar' Dodgers

Angels muster up courage and offense to beat up Dodgers.

The Hollywood Dodgers suffered a humbling weekend, dropping three straight games at home to their little-brother rivals, the Los Angeles Angels.

Entering the three-game series at Chavez Ravine with a 17-25 record, the Angels weren’t expected to compete with the Dodgers’ star-studded roster. The last time the Halos won three straight against the Dodgers was in 2010. With little to lose, the Halos seized the opportunity, seemingly through divine intervention.

Angels Sweep, Beat Up Dodgers in Freeway Series

Over Friday and Saturday nights, plus an early Sunday game, the Angels shocked the Dodgers, sweeping all three with wins of 6-2, 11-9 and 6-4.

Little-known batters Taylor Ward, Logan O'Hoppe and Zach Neto powered the Angels’ offense to outshine the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup.

They also spoiled Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw's return to the mound on Saturday with a first-inning, three-run jump start by the Halos.

A series win wouldn’t vault the downtrodden Angels to LA’s level, but it offered a chance to land a punch against their "big brother" team.

Shohei headlined some of the losses by striking out in prime moments. He was tallied as the final out of Game 3, giving the loss some poetic justic. Ohtani, now signed with the Dodgers after being the face of the Angels, for 10 years and $700 million, is joined by teammates Mookie Betts ($30.4M AAV), Freddie Freeman ($27M AAV), and Tyler Glasnow ($27.2M AAV), with much of the team’s massive payroll deferred.

The Dodgers boast baseball’s top payroll, while the Angels, operating with nearly half that financial might, delivered a blow to humble the Boys in Blue for the weekend.

Between losing to the Angels and announcing difficult decisions to DFA fan favorites Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor, it's been a rough week at Chavez.

MLB fans pounced on the opportunity to grill the Dodgers for their losses.

