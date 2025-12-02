Backlash Forces Josina Anderson To Delete Performative Jaxson Dart Hater Post

To be Shedeur Sanders' biggest supporter, Josina Anderson is called to be Jaxson Dart's greatest hater.

Josina Anderson’s reporting once showed a level of restraint that made her a highly visible NFL insider. Nowadays, she's a performative hater on X.

After her stints at ESPN and CBS Sports ended, the once player-friendly reporter shifted into a more "Skip Bayless"-style approach: more emotion, less insight.

Specifically, her fixation on Shedeur Sanders, which continues to grow, and, with that, hating on Jaxson Dart, drafted 25th by the Giants over Sanders at 144, a decision that still irritates her.

During Monday night’s collapse by Dart and the Giants — a 33-15 loss to the Patriots — Anderson commented on a diamond-encrusted necklace he wore, suggesting it showed unnecessary flash.

The post was later deleted.

Her now-deleted post read: "Checking to see if any of those diamonds came loose in QB Jason Dart's mega-watt chain in this game so far…"

In signature Josina fashion, she also blocked a substantial number of critics on X, which triggered a wave of fans announcing they had joined the "blocked by Josina Anderson" club.

Replies soon pointed out that Dart’s necklace, which he wears every game, is a good-luck gift from his younger sister rather than a display of flashiness.

Sanders is well-known for getting flashy on the field, which raised questions about why Anderson targeted Dart instead.

One of Anderson’s most-circulated preseason moments came when she celebrated Sanders’ performance against backups and used it to take a shot at the Giants for drafting Dart:

"Turn your eyes #Giants fans. Shedeur Sanders with his 2nd TD of the night showing perfect timing going right back to Kaden Davis. #Browns Confidence check." The posts read like straight Sanders glaze, and plenty of followers have called it out.

