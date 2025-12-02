The New York Giants Are a Full-Blown Disaster

Not even a franchise QB can save these G-Men, which is a bit impressive.

The 2025 Giants can't kick field goals. The 2025 Giants have a crash-dummy quarterback: talented but reckless. And even with that franchise QB, these Giants are headed nowhere.

The tomato-can G-Men faced off against the trendy Patriots on Monday night, and the results were entirely predictable.

A comedy of errors and groanworthy plays sunk the Giants in primetime, 33-15.

Rather than taking a loss on the chin, the New York Giants made sure to humiliate themselves on the field — and especially on a PR level.

Coming into the game, reports surfaced that third-overall draft pick Abdul Carter was in bad standing with the team over his tardiness … again. Recently, Carter was benched for the opening series for reportedly being late to practice walkthroughs.

This is the pick Giants general manager Joe Schoen heavily vetted, and less than a season in, Carter's becoming a headache. Not a talent headache either, as Carter came into Monday's game with .5 sacks through 11 games.

Carter finally recorded a sack against the Patriots, though he missed another opening series as interim Giants HC Mike Kafka opted to bench Carter — his second benching in three weeks.

Did Carter take accountability this time around … ?

"S**t happens," he said after Monday night's loss. "I ain't going to get into detail, s**t happens."

So the front office: still a mess.

Then comes Jaxson Dart — New York's talented rookie quarterback who took a beating after missing two weeks due to being in the concussion protocol.

Dart went perpendicular when Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss taught him the hard way to run out of bounds rather than tiptoeing down the sideline.

Throughout the season, Dart's greatest fault has been taking care of himself on the field.

The Giants were lucky he didn't leave Monday's loss early.

Most embarrassing was the Giants' special teams: unable to kick field goals but also letting the Patriots tally a punt-return TD.

Giants kicker Younghoe Koo missed a field-goal attempt after driving his foot into the dirt in one of the most baffling attempts in modern football.

The Aikman-Buck duo on ESPN's MNF broadcast acknowledged the recent reboots for both franchises — painting a horrific contrast.

Not long ago, the New England Patriots were a joke in the league under HC Jerod Mayo. Now they're 11-2 with Mike Vrabel at the helm.

The Giants aren't far removed from hiring Brian Daboll as their head coach — and firing Daboll as their head coach.

Heading into their 2025 bye week, New York is 2-11, with no serious plan for the future but more lottery draft picks.

Hopefully, picks that can make it to practice on time.

New York is either cursed or has an awful front office. Take your pick.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela