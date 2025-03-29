People Would Like MLB To Look Into Yankees' New Bats After Offensive Explosion Against Brewers

The New York Yankees put on an offensive show from start to finish on Saturday afternoon, thumping the Milwaukee Brewers 20-9.

That score was the result of 9 home runs, including three on the first three pitches of the game and three for captain Aaron Judge.

Sure, when something like this happens, everyone's mind goes to the notoriously friendly dimensions of Yankee Stadium, but there was something else that caught fans' eyes, and that was the Yankees' new bats.

Oddly enough, this was something that was pointed out on the team's own broadcast during one of second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s at-bats.

You would see that the bat he was using had a really unusual shape to its barrel.

"Now, do you see the shape of Chisholm's bat?" announcer Michael Kay asked.

"It's got a big barrel on it," color commentator Joe Girardi noticed.

"Well, it's actually a little bit lower than the barrel," Kay explained. "The Yankee front office — the analytics department — did a study on (Yankees shortstop) Anthony Volpe, and every single ball, it seemed like he hit on the label. He didn't hit any on the barrel.

"So, they had bats made up where they moved a lot of the wood into the label, so the harder part of the bat is going to actually strike the ball."

Alright, so here's what we know: the Yankees manufactured some special bats, and two games into the season, they hit 9 home runs in a single game.

Look, I'm sure this was probably within the rules as they are currently written, but people are going to have questions.

And ask they did.

I think the obvious thing here is that if these weren't legal, the Yankees wouldn't have provided Kay with an in-depth explanation of the technology, down to which player they studied to come to the conclusion that they needed to shift some wood around, since he is, y'know, a broadcaster.

As odd as it seems, it doesn't appear to be illegal, but the 9 round-trippers today understandably got people talking.