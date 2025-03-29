Nestor Cortes Has Rough Bronx Homecoming, Yankees Hammer His First Three Pitches Out Of The Yard

The New York Yankees absolutely skull-rocked their former teammate, Nestor Cortes, right from the get-go of their game against Milwaukee.

For the past four seasons (and in 2019), Cortes had donned pinstripes and pitched admirably for the Yankees. In the offseason, however, he signed a 1-year, $7.6 million deal with the Brewers, but he didn’t need to wait long to reunite with his old team.

Milwaukee’s first series was in the Bronx, and Cortes got the starting nod in the second game of the season on Saturday. It was a moment that manager Aaron Boone said he was looking for in the build up to the game, given how much Cortes meant to the team.

But on Thursday , he did indicate that he wanted his team to go hard after Cortes and to not take it easy on him. Apparently, the Bronx Bombers heard their manager loud and clear.

On the very first pitch of the game, Paul Goldschmidt launched a ball into the visiting bullpen.

Just one pitch later, Corey Bellinger smoked a moonshot into the right field bleachers.

To cap off the insane way to start the game, Judge took poor Cortes deep on just the third pitch of the afternoon. I think fans are still trying to figure out where this ball landed.

Welcome back, Cortes!

Three pitches, three solo shots, all at the very beginning of the game. That’s one of the more shocking ways I’ve ever seen a baseball game start. Three batters later, Austin Wells also nuked one into the stands for good measure.

Cortes may have been beloved by the Yankees clubhouse when he was there, but now that he’s wearing different colors, he’s just a victim of New York’s powerful lineup.