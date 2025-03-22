People Are Stunned By Liberty Coach's Wild Hairdo

The best thing about the NCAA Tournament is that it's such sensory overload — especially early — with so many games happening that anything can go viral.

This includes a coach's hairline.

Now, as someone blessed with thick, luscious hair (the picture of me you see on this page is from like two and a half years ago; that buzzcut was a choice, not a necessity), so I hate to punch-down from a follicle perspective… but sometimes it's just so nuts it has to be discussed.

X user Bunkie Perkins — gonna go out on a limb and assume that this may not be their Christian name — decided to comment on Liberty Flames head coach Ritchie McKay's haircut during the Flames' 81-52 loss to the Oregon Ducks

Lucky for us, Bunkie snapped a photo off of the TV for proof of this observation.

Whoa… he must have called up Ryan Hollins for some hair care tips.

That is something. There's nothing wrong with a receding hairline. I promise you, people will notice it far less than if you take matters into your own hands and spray-paint a new line of demarcation on your forehead.

People will absolutely pick up on this and they will not be complimentary.

That last one was my favorite.

I don't know how many times it has to be said, but fellas, if you're feeling down about what you're bringing to the party up-top, you're better off bowing out of the hair game gracefully than throwing a Hail Mary and trying to fix things quick.

Throwing on a toupee, combing over the last few strands of hair you have left, or trying to use a Sharpie to fill in some gaps in the ol' hairline doesn't usually end up solving the problem. If anything, all of that makes matters worse, and I'm afraid that poor Ritchie McKay is exhibit A.