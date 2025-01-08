NBA Broadcaster Ryan Hollins' Spray-On Hairline Was Not Well-Received

There are few things as nerve-wracking as debuting a new hairdo, and it's even worse when you have to do it on television. Unfortunately for former NBA center Ryan Hollins, his new hairline's debut went over about as well as the Titanic's debut.

Hollins played in the NBA from 2006 to 2016 with stops in Charlotte, Dallas, Minnesota, Cleveland, Boston, Los Angeles (Clippers), Sacramento, Washington, and Memphis. He's now a broadcaster for the Houston Rockets.

On Tuesday night, Hollins hit the broadcast rocking what sure looked to be a freshly painted hairline and, unfortunately for him, it did not go unnoticed.

Oh, dear…

I mean, considering Hollins is over 7 feet tall, people don't always get a good look at his hairline, but the camera sure did.

I've been blessed with some thick, luscious locks, so I don't have any firsthand experience with hair thinning out a little bit, but I've already come to the decision that, if faced with a decision like this, I'm busting out the Wahl clippers and just getting rid of my hair.

This is why.

It boggles my mind how many dudes go to extreme lengths to preserve their hair, and more often than not, it ends up looking worse than if you had just accepted follicle defeat and buzzed it off.

Poor Hollins was taking some heat for that spray-on hairline of his.

There were also more than a few folks who noted the similarity to ex-NBA player Carlos Boozer's infamous painted-on hair.

Poor Ryan Holins. I think he just thought he'd fill in some small gaps on top of his head and whoever was in control of the airbrush or whatever just got a little excited and just unloaded on his forehead.

Tough look, but I'm sure we can expect a stellar bounce-back performance from him and his hair.