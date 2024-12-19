Penn State-SMU College Football Playoff Tickets Are Incredibly Cheap

If you're looking to see the first-ever College Football Playoff game at Beaver Stadium, you're in luck! It won't cost you that much. At least, the tickets to the Penn State-SMU game won't cost that much.

Good luck finding a hotel in Happy Valley. As a Penn State graduate, I can say that there aren't a lot of options, and they aren't cheap. It's also tough to get there, given that there's not a great nearby airport.

But as for the game itself, that's not going to cost all that much.

On SeatGeek, the cheapest available tickets are under $50. Of course, those aren't the best seats in the house, but they'll get you in the door. If you want a better seat, it's still not going to break the bank.

It's under $200 (as of Thursday night) to get seats near the 50-yard line and in the first 10 rows of the lower level.

It's pretty disappointing, especially as a Penn State graduate, to see that the enthusiasm for the game isn't as high as it should be.

There are a few things working against the Nittany Lions. First, the game kicks off at noon. That's not exactly a primetime slot.

Second, the Lions are welcoming the SMU Mustangs to town. While it's a College Football Playoff game, the matchup isn't sexy on paper. And it's only a first-round matchup. A Penn State win only advances the team to a quarterfinal against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

But the other CFP games this weekend are quite a bit more expensive to attend. The most expensive, unsurprisingly, is Notre Dame hosting Indiana on Friday night. There are no tickets available for less than $500.

Including fees, tickets for Clemson at Texas are going to run you at least $100. The same is true for Tennessee at Ohio State.

So, if you're in the mood to attend a College Football Playoff game this weekend, and your budget is the biggest concern, opt for SMU-Penn State.

Happy Valley, indeed, especially for the frugal college football fan.