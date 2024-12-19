Penn State-SMU College Football Playoff Tickets Are Incredibly Cheap

Published|Updated

If you're looking to see the first-ever College Football Playoff game at Beaver Stadium, you're in luck! It won't cost you that much. At least, the tickets to the Penn State-SMU game won't cost that much.

Good luck finding a hotel in Happy Valley. As a Penn State graduate, I can say that there aren't a lot of options, and they aren't cheap. It's also tough to get there, given that there's not a great nearby airport

But as for the game itself, that's not going to cost all that much. 

On SeatGeek, the cheapest available tickets are under $50. Of course, those aren't the best seats in the house, but they'll get you in the door. If you want a better seat, it's still not going to break the bank. 

It's under $200 (as of Thursday night) to get seats near the 50-yard line and in the first 10 rows of the lower level. 

Tickets for Saturday's College Football Playoff game between Penn State and SMU at Beaver Stadium are incredibly inexpensive.

Tickets for Saturday's College Football Playoff game between Penn State and SMU at Beaver Stadium are incredibly inexpensive.

(Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports)

It's pretty disappointing, especially as a Penn State graduate, to see that the enthusiasm for the game isn't as high as it should be. 

There are a few things working against the Nittany Lions. First, the game kicks off at noon. That's not exactly a primetime slot. 

Second, the Lions are welcoming the SMU Mustangs to town. While it's a College Football Playoff game, the matchup isn't sexy on paper. And it's only a first-round matchup. A Penn State win only advances the team to a quarterfinal against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. 

RELATED: Penn State Gets Incredible CFP Draw Thanks To SMU Over Alabama, Boise State Bye

But the other CFP games this weekend are quite a bit more expensive to attend. The most expensive, unsurprisingly, is Notre Dame hosting Indiana on Friday night. There are no tickets available for less than $500. 

Including fees, tickets for Clemson at Texas are going to run you at least $100. The same is true for Tennessee at Ohio State

So, if you're in the mood to attend a College Football Playoff game this weekend, and your budget is the biggest concern, opt for SMU-Penn State. 

Happy Valley, indeed, especially for the frugal college football fan. 