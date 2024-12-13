Ohio State Playoff Ticket Prices Will Surprise Fans

Fans hoping to attend the Ohio State/Tennessee playoff game might be surprised by ticket prices.

The Buckeyes and Volunteers will meet in Columbus on December 21st in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

It's by far the most interesting opening round game, in my humble opinion. The Buckeyes have the most talented roster in the country on paper, but stumbled twice during the season.

Tennessee is also loaded, but has lacked consistency at times. It should be a great matchup.

Ohio State/Tennessee ticket prices aren't crazy.

Out of pure curiosity, I checked ticket prices for the game, and was pretty surprised to see they weren't much more expensive.

The cheapest ticket with fees included on SeatGeek to get into Ohio Stadium for the game is $279. The median price appears to be right around $670 with fees included.

Expensive? Without a doubt, but that's around what I paid for the Wisconsin/Alabama game (read my recap of the *WILD* trip here) earlier in the season. That was just a regular season non-conference matchup.

This is Ohio State hosting a playoff game. I figured tickets would easily be much more expensive.

While a median price around $670 is far from cheap, it's definitely worth it if you have the money to spend if you're a fan of the Buckeyes.

It's a home playoff game. This is what fans crave. This is what it's all about. Why not go if you can afford it?

How much would you spend to attend a College Football Playoff game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.