Penn Band Couldn't Read The Room After Getting Embarrassed By Illinois In NCAA Tournament

The Ivies just aren't what they used to be...

Future generations are going to study how, in a few short years, the reputation of Ivy League institutions totally collapsed.

It went from something people strive for and dream of to something that makes people say, "Ew, I don't want that stink on me" in just a few years.

And it sure seems like some Ivy League students haven't caught on to this yet, as evidenced by the wildly out-of-touch way one school's band acted after getting blown out of the water in the NCAA tournament.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

The Ivy League champion Penn Quakers came into the tournament as a No. 14 seed and earned themselves a first-round meeting with the No. 3 Illinois Illini.

Now, of course, no one expected Penn to put up much of a fight, and they didn't. Illinois blew them out of the building in Greenville, South Carolina, by a score of 105-70.

But Penn, or more accurately, their band didn't go quietly.

Although, in retrospect, they probably should have.

Yes, that's what they were chanting after a loss.

I'm all about some chirps with some teeth, but they must have stopped teaching the fine art of reading the room at Ivy League schools.

I mean, yeah, it's dumb to think you have any chirping high ground when you're losing that badly. But it's also funny that they don't realize how much public perception of schools like Penn has changed.

Between being ground zero for a lot of woke nonsense like attacking free speech, letting a fella compete on the women's swim team, canceling classes because Donald Trump won the 2024 election, and being home to pro-Hamas protests, the Ivies have gone from being where our best and brightest go to a laughingstock.

Ben Franklin would probably never stop vomiting if he got to witness what happened to Penn in the last five to eight years.

He'd be like, "I electrocuted myself with a kite for this?!"

Numbers back it up. According to Fox News Digital, Schools in the SEC saw a 91% jump in students from the Northeast between 2014 and 2023.

While there was a time when you could skate through life on an Ivy League education, that's becoming a vestige of the past.

So, while it may have seemed like a good idea at the time, the erosion of the Ivy League's once great reputation made that chant one heck of a self-own.