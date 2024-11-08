SNOWFLAKES: Ivy League Schools Cancel Classes After Trump's Victory

Multiple Ivy League schools canceled classes after President-elect Donald Trump's sweeping return to the White House.

Trump is returning to the White House after blowing out Kamala Harris in epic fashion. Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning was a time of celebration for millions of Americans as the results rolled in.

Of course, we all know that's not the case for everyone. Not even close. Some people are taking it pretty hard, and acting like the sky is falling.

It's not. Relax. Calm down. The world will be fine……just don't tell that to Ivy League students.

Ivy League schools cancel classes after Donald Trump's election victory.

Ivy League schools are supposed to be full of America's smartest minds. The universities mold future leaders. Or, that's what we've been led to believe. Judging from the post-Trump win reaction, it seems like that might not be the case.

Harvard and Princeton University both canceled some classes following Trump's victory, according to The Harvard Crimson and The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Yes, Ivy League students were so triggered by Donald Trump returning to the White House that kids needed time off to process what had happened.

Again, we're supposed to believe these are America's next leaders.

The most embarrassing response might have been from Georgetown University in the nation's capital. Students were offered crayons to color with and cookies to eat in order to rebound from Donald Trump winning, according to The Free Press.

It costs around $80,000 a year to attend Georgetown when counting tuition, room and board and other expenses. Imagine spending the price of a nice car every year on an education and then needing crayons and cookies because Kamala Harris didn't beat Donald Trump in the election.

The reactions are nothing short of incredible. It's delicious. I was in college when Mitt Romney lost to former President Barack Obama. No classes were canceled, nobody acted like the world was ending and the campus didn't grieve. Life went on as planned.

Why is it different when Trump returns to office?

What do you think about the way "elite" universities are handling Donald Trump's win? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.