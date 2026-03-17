New Orleans Pelicans Fan Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Wild St. Patrick's Dance

Happy St. Patrick's Day to you, especially if, like me, you have some degree of Irishness permeating your lineage.

But even if you don't have a shred of the Emerald Isle in your blood, feel free to pound Guinness, stuff your dumb face full of corned beef, and Riverdance your pants off, just as one New Orleans Pelicans fan did Monday night.

The Pelicans hosted the Dallas Mavericks for a St. Patrick's Day Eve game, and during the stoppage, the team held some kind of dance contest.

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The Daily Mail called it a "freeze dance eliminator' challenge. It looked like the way it worked was they blasted some club-ified Irish music, and it was up to contestants to jig as their lives depended on it until the music stopped.

Once the music stopped, they had to stop dancing or else… I guess they just lose. It's not like they get tazed or something.

Simple? Sure, but one contestant made the fateful decision to perform a nice straight-armed jig wearing a pair of athletic shorts whose elastic probably seen better days.

Forget that stupid freezing contest, give that man a green Pelicans jersey or whatever the prize was (hopefully new shorts with fresh elastic) because that man was committed to his dance.

I was at an Irish pub recently, and they had some lasses (that's Irish speak for *Jerry Lewis voice* Laaaadies!) dancing, and I'm fascinated by the lack of arm movement involved. The legs look like a Hanna-Barbera character when they try to start running, but the arms don't move.

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I have no idea why, but our buddy at the Pelicans game was so intent on sticking to the traditional Irish values of not moving your arms and nailing his best Michael Flatley impression that even when he had to have known the elastic in his shorts was about to give way, he did nothing to stop it.

He only got his arms in on it once he dropped trow, and bit too much jostling one way or the other — and there's a lot of jostling in Irish dancing too — could mean showing a bit too much on the Jumbotron.

So, while that had to be embarrassing, I salute the commitment and raise a pint o' Guinness to you, boy-o!