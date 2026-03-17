NASCAR Sponsor Grace Vonstrahl Celebrates Her Cowboy Pillow Car Design, TruTV IS BACK & Happy St. Patrick's

Happy 20th anniversary to the Crichton leprechaun

Good luck to all of you who are going out and suckin' down 30 green draft beers and shots of Jamesons. I don't know how you guys do it on a Tuesday. I'm not an expert on Irish holidays, but it feels like St. Patrick's Day should be permanently celebrated on the first Friday of March Madness.

You'd take off Thursday, watch basketball all day, drink, eat horrible food at the bar, go home, watch more basketball, pass out, get up and BOOM, it's St. Patrick's Day and MORE basketball on a Friday.

Then you get two days to rest up. Think about it, Irish. Having this holiday on a Tuesday is insanity.

Speaking of March Madness, I was pretty surprised by the responses to this poll

Of those who responded, as many people said they don't even print a bracket as those who print a March Madness bracket at work. It wasn't that long ago when you guys would fold up your bracket, put it in your back pocket and bust it out at Buffalo Wild Wings on a Thursday to prove to all your buddies who you had in the 12:19 tip-off.

We aren't that far off from the end of printed brackets and that makes me sad.

In happier news, I've been working behind the scenes on Thursday Night Mowing League

I will soon announce one of the biggest sticker giveaways in TNML history. We're talking 1,000 stickers. Can we give away all 1,000 in say 30 days? That's going to be the challenge.

How can you get a new sticker? Hang tight. I hope to have the full details by the end of the week. For now, I just want you to know that stickers are coming.

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NCAA pool variations

— SB in SC asks:

I was wondering if you have ever discussed different kinds of NCAA pools?

I have done a luck pool with 4 people and you pick the region out of a hat for each seed. All 4 guys get a 1-16 and whoever has the winning team wins the pot.

Another pool we have done is that you get 4 teams and you get points for their seed number. If a 1-seed wins you get 1 point. If a 12-seed wins you get 12 points. This holds true for every round. If a 12-seed wins 3 games, you would get 36 points. Whoever has the most points at the end wins. We limited it to one 12-seed per person to make it more interesting.

— Tim T. isn't so sure about Queens' chances against Purdue:

My youngest Daughter’s alma mater makes the Big Dance after moving up from Division 1 three years ago, and are rewarded with Purdue Friday night.

Kinsey:

At least Queens didn't get sent to Dayton to play their way into the tournament. Look on the bright side.

Did Aaron Judge get away with shooting a finger gun at the Dominicans?

— Paul R. is furious:

As a professional who tracks player value, I can tell you the "math" on sports conduct is broken. Last night, while a Miami crowd chanted "USA! USA!", our national "Captain," Aaron Judge, celebrated making a shooting gesture at a Dominican Republic opponent. The media’s response? Silence—or worse, praising him as a "cold-blooded executioner."

​Compare that to the NFL's treatment of George Pickens. In September 2025, Pickens was fined $14,491 for a finger-gun gesture under Rule 12, Section 3. That move triggered a news cycle of over 100 articles dragging his character and labeling him "immature."

​Why is it "Captain Energy" when the Yankee superstar does it, but a "Violent Gesture" when the football player does? Judge directed his motion at an international opponent on a world stage, yet he gets a highlight reel while Pickens gets a smear campaign and a five-figure bill.

​It’s time to call out the "Reputation Tax." We shouldn't have one set of rules for the "Golden Boy" and another for everyone else. We're trying to stop the violence.. let's not have our captain "air gun" shoot a player representing another country.

Kinsey:

That was the first time Paul has ever emailed me. I'm not sure Paul is being genuine here. George Pickens has been labeled immature since the day he stepped foot in the NFL. His own coach called him out for the gun gesture.

Before the gun gesture, Pickens wore eye black that read "Open F--king Always."

Did I expect someone to email me with such passion for Pickens? No. Didn't see this one coming.

One of the greatest wedding videos in Instagram history (don't miss the comment section)

My favorite moments:

The badass sweats

They paused the TV for the ceremony

The part where the officiant tells us that the couple grew apart, got back together, grew apart again and then figured out that they were meant for each other

The Lilo & Stitch slides on the floor

The family couldn't care less if the couple is getting married

The fake flower trail though the room

All of this is just so perfect.

Fitness Rick defends Virginia Beach

— Fitness Rick emails:

Seems my fellow Virginians Craig C and Smithfield Michael have beef with my Virginia Beach. Hey, look I get it y’all probably have come down here during a summer holiday weekend and went down to the tourist district…crowds, traffic and noise. I recommend a VRBO from 40th street to 86th street or anywhere along the Chesapeake Bay.

Enjoy quiet beaches, beautiful sunrises, surf casting, walks in First Landing Park and incredible seafood along the Shore Drive corridor. If y’all make it back here perhaps we could meet up for a freshie or even a deep sea fishing trip. Hook some monster tuna or Mahi.

Here we go again with Screencaps readers fired up over reclining seats on airplanes

— Mark is fired up:

Since you mentioned putting your seat back on an airplane…….let me offer for the masses my "Rules for Flying":

1) If someone is behind you, do NOT put your seat back. The inch or two you get is exponentially more confining to the person behind you. Simply, don’t be the jerk who puts his seat back.

2) Men….NO OPEN TOED SHOES. Your gnarly toes should not be seen on an airplane. And speaking of shoes….Crocks?? Really?? Just give up your man-card. Unless you are removing someone’s spleen in an operating room, no man should wear Crocks.

3) No tank tops. Arm pits should never be seen on an airplane, especially if you’re a "fleshy flier."

4) Speaking of "fleshy fliers"…if you cannot confine your flesh within one seat, you must purchase two seats. The arm rest of the seat should be like Trump "Big Beautiful Wall." You DO NOT extend your fleshy self into someone else's seat. One caveat however, if they allow you to do so, you must reimburse them 1/4 or 1/3 of their air fare, depending upon how much of their real estate you consume.

5) Water fountains. If you think you are going to be hiking across the Mojave Desert and just have to have a big ol’ gallon container of water which takes 5 minutes to fill up, when someone (like myself) comes up who only wants to get a drink of water, you must stop and let them because the water fountain will barely work while you’re filling your gallon jug.

6) After "fast walking" through the airport, skirting around the "slow walkers," why does everyone think their feet will not move while on an escalator?? It’s so weird. Walk people walk, up or down, get going. I’ve got places to go!!

— Eric B. remembers a trans-Atlantic flight with a reclined seat:

My unfavorite flight was to England when a college aged girl reclined her seat the whole way back for the entire flight. I blame this bulls--t on the airlines.

— Hugh is pro-recline:

On the reclining seats, I am definitely a recliner. When I recline, well you can do so too, to keep the same amount of space between you and the back of my seat. Airplane seats are super uncomfortable, and I don’t know how anyone can sit in one and not recline. And if it’s a long flight such as international, there is now way I’m not reclining. Now, when there is meal service I will of course raise my seat for the person behind me.

— Mark M. has a message for the overseas travelers:

These are the proper rules for reclining your seat(especially internationally since I go back and forth to Thailand).

Boarding - no Reclining

Boarding to meal service - no reclining, watch a movie. unless going straight to sleep.

Meal service - No reclining

1st meal service to 2nd meal service - reclining permitted.

2nd meal service - no reclining.

2nd meal service to landing - no reclining.

— Justin says if the seat reclines, you shouldn't be shamed into not reclining:

Hey, I've long been a proponent that people need to quit whining about people wanting to recline on flights. You paid for a seat that reclines, so you're very much entitled to do that whenever you might want. I'm also assuming since this person was an anti-recliner that she did not take advantage of her own reclining seat, which made her transatlantic flight needlessly worse. If you're in coach flying over an ocean, that's just part of it. It's not going to be super comfortable, and you have to make do the best you can. Until airlines stop including seats that recline, people should stop complaining...it's part of it.

Now the two dudes spooning in the main aisle (also blocking three empty chairs that someone probably could have used), I agree that's narcissistic bullshit. When I've got to take a nap for a long layover at the airport, find a completely empty gate to do that and set an alarm. Also speakerphones in waiting areas or on the flight itself, putting an end to that crap is a cause I'll happily get behind.

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY is the guy you want in front of you if you hate seat recliners:

My 2 cents. I, personally, do not recline the seat on an airplane only because it's not comfy for me. Straight seat better for my back. Period.

For everyone else, the seats recline, that's what they do and if you want to, do it. If you don't want someone in front of you reclining, book the emergency row that has extra space in front or book the front row. Stop whining, Jeez.

— CPA John in Hawaii tells us:

Living on an island I guess I’m qualified to weigh in on these two since I see beaches everyday and need to get on a plane any time we go anywhere.

The Kahuna must live on an outer island because the beaches on Oahu are packed. Every day. It doesn’t really matter for our family because we’re not beach people anyway. It’s hot as hell with no cover and sand gets everywhere. No problem with a rent a car but getting all of it out of your own car is a PITA. Even when we do staycations it’s always poolside.

Regarding the plane seats, I’m on the side of as long as you’re using them the way they were designed you’re good. Sure it might be courteous to not recline but these unwritten rules of when it’s ok to recline or not are as stupid as they are in baseball. If you don’t want to worry about leg space, just spring for the better ticket.

People stealing from breakfast buffets at Comfort Inns and Holiday Inn Express hotels

— Will from Mississippi alerts me:

I saw the Tweet linked below and thought that Screencaps might have comments. If people off the street come and eat the "complimentary" breakfast at hotels that are provided for guests, how long will hotels continue to provide these?

My belief is that if it gets bad enough, the hotel will end the breakfast. I don't think that they will spend the money to put them behind a keycard accessible area and just end the breakfast. I also think that the ending of the complimentary breakfast will depend on the location and how bad the problem is at each hotel location.

I personally would never think to do this. It's stealing in my opinion. What do you say, and I'd love to hear from Screencaps Nation.

Kinsey:

We were in a Columbus, OH Courtyard by Marriott last year and I wondered about the breakfast thing. The hotel was huge. Huge first floor lobby. Massive. The breakfast is served in an area that reminded me of a Vegas buffet. Massive room. Multiple stations.

Not a soul checking to make sure you were staying at the hotel. I remember asking Mrs. Screencaps how long it would take hotel staff to realize someone isn't a guest. I'm convinced, if someone wanted, they could eat at that Courtyard 4-5 times a week for months.

I've never thought about stealing breakfast from a hotel. If you're stealing breakfast from a hotel, you probably have mental issues and you're bad with money. We're close to a grab & go model. My guess is that it'll be like those grab & go stores at sports arenas where you walk in & the AI knows exactly what you grabbed.

It's time to have your head on a swivel in Louisiana — the snakes are out

— Dan from Louisiana tells me:

First spring cutting of the season this past weekend and I run up on this big fella. It was 80 deg then and 40 deg the next day. He's as confused as the rest of us.

Kinsey:

I asked Dan if he carries a machete to battle all the damn snakes.

— Dan adds:

No machete but we do look down and watch where we're going, that's for sure. I also have a pond on my property and keeping the edges clean this time of year is an adventure. When they pop up out of nowhere they scare the hell out of you!

Screencaps readers who will find a way to keep busy at the beach because they love the beach

— Mike N. says long live beach days:

Really enjoyed reading last week all of the pro/ con beach stories while at the beach. Playing catch with a football with my boys anywhere at any time has been and will always be a lifetime highlight. The beach/ catch pic is Aruba, and the sunset is leaving Caymen. Those "first time emailers" have been spectacular this year. The guy reverse hacking the betting aps and buying all of his friends and relatives PCs to maximize IP addresses was fascinating. Anybody have Indiana winning the national championship in football and not making the NCAA basketball tournament on their 2026 predictions?

Cannot wait for your baseball season to kick off. Here's to the "Best Column in the Land"!

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And with that, St. Patrick's Day Screencaps is done for another year. I hope all of you get a nice Irish meal, maybe a nice Reuben.

Have a shot of whisky. A glass of Guiness. We're all Irish for at least one day a year.

Go enjoy.

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