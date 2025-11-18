Pelicans Fan Fires Back At Draymond Green After Heated Exchange: ‘He Told Me To Suck His D--'

Pelicans fan Sam Green breaks silence, says heckling Draymond was all strategy and no disrespect after viral clash.

Chaos broke out between Draymond Green and a Pelicans fan on Sunday night, and now the fan is telling his side of the story to OutKick founder Clay Travis.

Trash Talk Or Just Thin Skin

The moment came during the Warriors’ win over the Pelicans when Green turned toward a fan near the baseline who had been needling him with "Angel Reese" chants after another rough shooting night but solid work on the glass. Green went 3-of-13 from the field against a bad Pels team.

Cameras caught the two jawing before players and officials stepped in.

Clips of the moment spread quickly, with many claiming the fan had "mocked" Angel Reese and even the WNBA.

Green has a long history of being a hot head, both with opponents and referees, and Sunday night showed that fans can still push his buttons.

The Fan Speaks

The fan has since been identified as 35-year-old Sam Green.

Green and OutKick’s Clay Travis talked over direct messages on X, where Sam gave his full account of what happened.

He didn’t hold back and clarified that he is 6'7" after some viewers noticed he looked taller than Draymond on the replay.

Green also updated his Twitter profile photo to the moment he and Draymond went face-to-face.

Here’s what he told Clay over DMs:

"I meant no disrespect to women's basketball or Angel Reese. I was only trying to get in draymonds head because he's an a**hole. Clearly, it worked."

Then he claimed Draymond actually started it: "draymond told me to suck his d*** in the first quarter."

But Sam says he kept it clean, no cursing or low blows. His only crime was invoking the name of Angel Reese.

"I never used any expletives or profane language. I've been kicked out of several games for heckling players but never have had one come up to me in my face."

And he didn’t hold back on his view of the Warriors forward.

"A 14 year old Veteran who is the 'heartbeat of the warriors' is not a tough guy, he's soft."

Finally, Sam summed up his approach.

"As a fan I believe you every right to heckle; as long as it's respectful. Like I said, I didn't curse, talk about his kids, wives, baby mommas etc."

Draymond, as usual, had his own version of the story.

After the game, Draymond explained his reaction. "He just kept calling me a woman," Green said. "It was a good joke at first, but you can’t keep calling me a woman. I got four kids, one on the way. You can’t keep calling me a woman."

The next day on his podcast, Draymond expanded on the baseline scene.

"I come down he’s like oh Draymond, you’re Angel Reese, ok that was a little funny. As the night goes on there’s more with it, hey Draymond you’re f*ckin Angel Reese."

Ushers spoke briefly with Sam after the incident, but no further action was taken.

Battle of the Greens

Whatever you think of his delivery, Sam didn’t back down. He stood up to Draymond Green, known for choking and stomping on opponents during games, and lived to tell the tale.

Draymond’s history speaks for itself. He’s had plenty of run-ins with opponents, officials, and fans, and he still takes the bait when it comes his way.

Sam saw that coming. His "Angel Reese" line was just a way to get in Draymond’s head, and it worked.

In the end, Sam Green rattled a four-time NBA champion who’s making more than $25 million a year and drew a reaction that made headlines. Getting chirped comes with the paycheck, and Draymond, of all people, should understand. Draymond Green is one of the most decorated players of his generation, and composure will never be his strong suit.

Fans deserve a little room to play around, especially if they keep it within reason and if they're paying a premium to sit that close to the court.

If you are going to talk, you have to be able to take it. And in this case, maybe the two Greens could find some common ground in more than just a last name.

