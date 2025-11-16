Draymond Green Faces Off With Pelicans Fan In Fiery Moment

Draymond Green confronted a Pelicans fan courtside in a tense moment that nearly escalated.

Golden State Warriors vet Draymond Green gave a Pelicans fan near the baseline a face-to-face greeting that quickly turned tense.

Green had to be separated after squaring up to the fan, who was chirping back at him during Sunday night's game. 

The New Orleans fan raised his arms as Green barked, with a referee and players stepping in to calm things down.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors gets into a verbal altercation with a fan during the second quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on November 16, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Surely, NBA executives likely felt uneasy watching the exchange, unsure how it would end.

Green is known for his short fuse, often directed at opponents or former teammate Jordan Poole

Warriors teammates like Brandin Podziemski got Green to step away, and officials spoke with him, deciding against a technical foul even as Pelicans fans loudly cheered for one.

The AP’s Brett Martel reported that Smoothie King Center ushers spoke to the fan afterward. 

In May, he had an incident with a Timberwolves fan who allegedly directed a racial slur at him before being ejected.

Green also claimed there is an agenda to paint him as an angry Black man following his fifth technical foul of the 2025 playoffs. He said he is a very successful, educated Black man with a great family and expressed frustration with a narrative he believes unfairly targets him, though his on-court behavior tells a familiar story.

