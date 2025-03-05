Payton McNabb Recounts The Reaction To Her Injury | Hot Mic With Hutton And Withrow

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump featured North Carolina native Payton McNabb as a special guest for his joint address to Congress.

Highlighting McNabb's story was important in the fight to keep men out of women's sports — a hot-button issue leading up to the recent presidential election and beyond.

McNabb suffered long-lasting head and neck injuries as a result of playing against a trans athlete. Her story has inspired many to take a stand and support young female athletes.

She joined OutKick Hot Mic on Wednesday, following her big moment before Congress, to share the story that ultimately guided her to the House Chamber alongside other pro-women advocates such as OutKick's Riley Gaines.

McNabb's story is one of bravery and perseverance.

FULL STORY: President Donald Trump Shines Light On Payton McNabb, Injured By Trans Athlete, As Dems Sit Silently

"I think that the whole gym was silent when it happened. There was one scream in the video that you can hear and everyone knew it was wrong.

"No one knew what to do because in North Carolina that was allowed. He wasn't. He wasn't doing anything wrong at the time. So it was definitely a weird vibe. No one knew. Again, what are we supposed to do? We're in the middle of nowhere, rural North Carolina. We never see this. …

"It's heartbreaking."

WATCH:

Payton added, "It's been a little over two years. My body and mind are still recovering. Thankfully, I have healed a lot since then. I don't deal with nearly as much as I did in the beginning, but there are some things that are still sticking around.

"My headaches are still severe. I have a hard time retaining information, and I have a hard time in school and have to get extra accommodations, which was something I never had to deal with before. …

"It's frustrating and it sucks. But, you know, that's the reality of it. So I'm just trying to see the positive through it and hopefully use it for good. But I've come a long way, and hopefully, I will continue to heal."

Watch OutKick Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow live from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela