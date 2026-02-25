Paul Skenes On US Hockey Team's Gold Medal, World Baseball Classic: Time For America To 'Assert Dominance'

For some inexplicable reason, the online left and their partners in most major sports media outlets have decided to make the US Men's Olympic hockey team their mortal enemy. Winning the first gold medal in this event since the Miracle On Ice has apparently been overshadowed by the players taking a phone call from the President of the United States and being invited to see the White House. By, again, the President of the United States.

Well, we can now confirm that superstar Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes doesn't agree with those who hate the US hockey team and, all too often, their own country.

Skenes, who will be pitching in the upcoming World Baseball Classic for Team USA, was asked about the Olympic success and his goal for the Major League Baseball players who'll be representing the US in this year's tournament. And boy oh boy, did he give the best possible answer.

Paul Skenes Wants To Dominate For Team USA

Skenes was asked in the Pittsburgh Spring Training clubhouse, "Seeing what the men's hockey team did, does that kind of get you even more motivated or even more excited to be in the same situation?"

"Yeah, men's hockey, women's hockey, all the other golds that we won in the Olympics…We're America, we've got to assert our dominance over everybody else," Skenes answered. "That's what we do."

"It's going to be fun," he continued, "USA wins, that's what we do, so gotta keep it going."

That's exactly the attitude you want to see from an athlete representing Team USA in any competition. And it's the same attitude that the US men's hockey team had after beating Canada to win gold. Which is why they've been so despised by those on the left who hate the United States whenever they're out of power.

Team USA came up just short in the last iteration of the World Baseball Classic, which ended with the iconic Shohei Ohtani-Mike Trout at bat in Miami. Hopefully, Skenes and the other players can get some revenge and win the 2026 edition, and then celebrate exactly like the men's hockey team did to make USA Today, The Athletic and Keith Olbermann even madder.