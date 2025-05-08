Paul Pierce's Faith In Boston Celtics Lands Him In A Wheelchair

Paul "The Truth" Pierce is getting fact-checked by fans.

On Wednesday, Pierce, 47, said he would make good on his bet to walk more than 15 miles to work if the Boston Celtics dropped Game 2.

The retired former NBA star bet big on Boston over the New York Knicks, fully not expecting it to go sideways.

Until it did.

READ: Paul Pierce Must Fulfill Sickening Bet After Boston Celtics Collapse In Game 2

"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I’m walking here tomorrow, 15 miles!" Pierce told his FS1 crew on Wednesday.

"In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot… Put the house on this game!"

In the aftermath of Boston's Game 2 defeat, Pierce soon realized that he should not have made a ridiculous bet on national television.

On Thursday, Pierce posted videos of himself walking an estimated 20.2 miles between his home in the Valley down to Century City.

When he arrived at the Fox lot, a group of staffers greeted Pierce with applause, which is when the walk started to feel staged.

Pierce also opted to use sneakers rather than going barefoot, as his on-screen ramblings stated. Though he did bring the robe.

Fans on social media also noted that Pierce looked too ‘clean’ and not like a man who endured a 20.2-mile sojourn. They collectively said, Nice try, Pierce, but you didn't really fulfill your bet.

As a cherry on top, as FS1's "Speak" started on Thursday, Pierce was rolled onto set in a wheelchair.

It was a clever reference to a time when Pierce got wheeled out of a 2008 Finals game, allegedly for soiling himself.

Pierce put it all on the line for the 2025 Celtics, not expecting the team to blow a critical chance at tying the Eastern Conference Playoffs series against the Knicks.

Not only did Boston fumble the chance to stay in the series, but it also blew it in ridiculous fashion, giving up another big lead.

The Knicks escaped by a hair, winning 120-119.

The Boston Celtics have been soiling themselves this series.

