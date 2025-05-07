Paul Pierce Must Fulfill Sickening Bet After Boston Celtics Collapse In Game 2

Paul Pierce put his body on the line because of his belief in the 2025 Boston Celtics.

Now he must pay the price.

Boston fumbled its Game 2 lead for three quarters but couldn't close, falling 0-2 against the Knicks in the series.

Ahead of Game 2, Pierce faced questions about his faith in his former team.

Believing Boston would play with vengeance, Pierce made a bold and punishing bet, going all in on the Celtics.

"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I’m walking here tomorrow, 15 miles!" Pierce told his FS1 crew on Wednesday. "In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot… Put the house on this game!"

Pierce, a legend in the C's history, must now pay the piper.

In front of a national audience, Pierce vowed to fulfill the grueling bet. There's truly no getting around it now. Will Pierce respond?

As for Boston, getting outscored 30-17 in the fourth quarter opened the door for Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks to secure their second roaring win at TD Garden. The series now shifts to New York for the next two games.

Teams with a 2-0 series lead advance to the conference finals 92 percent to 93 percent of the time.

It’s a stunning upset for the defending champs and their enigmatic coach, Joe Mazzulla.

Does he have the strategy to orchestrate a comeback against stacked odds? And can Jayson Tatum, the Celtics’ most polarizing All-Star, overcome his late-game struggles?

Through two games, Tatum has scored a combined six points in the fourth quarter.

It’s no surprise Boston is losing games in the final minutes when their All-Star fails to deliver.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela