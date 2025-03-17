Paul George Proves He Was A Waste of Money; Out For Remainder of Sixers' Season

Paul George never lived up to his $200+ million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, making the news of his latest injury even more disappointing.

PG13 was officially shut down for the season due to treatment he sought for a left adductor muscle and left knee injury, according to The Athletic.

"Following consultations with specialists, as part of his treatment plan, Paul George has received injections in both his left adductor muscle and left knee," the Sixers announced Monday. "Following the procedure, George is medically unable to play and will be out for at least six weeks."

PG13 signed a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2024. The 34-year-old hooper contributed to a miserable year for the Sixers, who are well out of playoff contention heading into the final stretch of the NBA's regular season.

George surprisingly left the Los Angeles Clippers last offseason, just as LA was set to unveil their new stadium, the Intuit Dome, with Paul George as the face of the franchise alongside Kawhi Leonard.

Rather than staying with the Clippers, the mercurial George departed for the Philadelphia 76ers to join the oft-injured Joel Embiid (much like Kawhi) and ascending guard Tyrese Maxey.

The first season of this new trio was a disaster. All three stars have missed significant time this year—so much so that the NBA launched an investigation into Philly’s absent stars. Embiid and George have now been ruled out for the season.

George didn't inspire much confidence when healthy this year.

In 41 games for the Philadelphia 76ers, PG13 averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

At one point, George had to announce a hiatus from his podcasting duties to focus exclusively on basketball, amid the Sixers' painful descent.

