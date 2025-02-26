Paul George Goes On Podcasting Break, Finally Remembers He’s Paid $50 Million to Play in NBA

Paul George left it all on the podcast mic, so he's heading back to working on an NBA court, full-time.

George, nicknamed "Podcast P," said he's temporarily giving up his studio time to focus on basketball as his Philadelphia 76ers continue to slide down the Eastern Conference standings.

PG13 is putting down the mic until his team regains its groove.

George, 34, delivered the news on Wednesday, with PG's two nameless co-hosts nodding in agreement despite feeling the heat of losing their podcast money.

"I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today's episode … I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right getting mentally right and, you know, help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish the season out give ourselves a chance to be in contentions to compete for a championship," George said.

"I know my goal when I first signed with Philadelphia was to bring a championship to these amazing fans here. I still remain positive about that and that still is the case where I'm coming from," George added.

Did the Philadelphia 76ers' management coerce Paul George into stepping away from his podcasting?

Despite shelling out a king’s ransom to Paul George, franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid (still struggling with injury) and guard Tyrese Maxey (cashing $203 million checks), the Sixers have stumbled through the season.

It's been an awful year for PG13, who's averaging a measly 16.2 points per game. For a guy making almost $50 million per season, George fell short of nearly every expectation beset on him after his move to Philly. For comparison's sake, the Lakers’ budget-bin shooting guard, Austin Reaves, is outshining him in scoring for $15 million yearly.

Currently, the Sixers are 12th in the East. What a terrible investment. In some time, we'll see if PG13's podcasting made a difference or if the nine-time All-Star is officially ‘cooked.’

