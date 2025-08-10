Paul Finebaum’s Outrageous Big Ten Football Remark Draws Community Note, Fan Criticism

I don’t know which media entity shows more bias: the left-winged legacy media against Donald Trump, or Paul Finebaum against anybody who’s not an SEC worshipper.

The college football analyst appeared on the "Netflix Sports" podcast on Saturday and host Dani Klupenger asked him to make his national championship prediction.

Of course, being the faithful mouthpiece he is, Finebaum picked Texas to win it all. It’s not a wild assumption to make, the Longhorns are going to be awesome this year (maybe even as awesome as their new locker rooms ). But for no reason at all, he decided to degrade Big 10 fans in the process.

"The Big Ten has literally done nothing," Finebaum said . "They’ve won two national championships. Michigan won one two years ago. They’ve won one and a half national championships, I think, and before that, in 70 years. And they act like they invented football," Finebaum said.

Gosh, this guy is insufferable, isn’t he?

To make his point, Finebaum ignored the fact that the Big 10 has won five more titles than the SEC as a conference. Furthermore, he seems to think that the SEC’s objectively impressive stretch of luck over the past 20-ish years means that they are the best thing to ever happen to college football - an overinflated view of the conference everyone associated with the SEC has.

But the part that put Finebaum in the crosshairs of fans - and X’s Community Notes - was his claim that Big 10 fans act like schools in that conference "invented football." While that’s not entirely true, Community Notes pointed out that Rutgers - a Big 10 school - was the first university to have a football program.

Man, I love this feature.

So that means had Rutgers not taken that first step, college football (and by proxy, the SEC) would never have existed.

You’re welcome, Finebaum. (Yes, I’m a Big 10 fan - GO BLUE). The best conference will be over here chilling with our 32 rings. The SEC has some catching up to do to be considered the best conference in the sport - and owes the Big 10 a "Thank You" card.

Big 10 fans let Finebaum hear it after he belittled their conference.