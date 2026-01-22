Paul Finebaum Issues Incredible 'Mea Culpa' Apology On Indiana, Big Ten Conference

ESPN's prominent SEC booster says he was wrong about Curt Cignetti and calls Hoosiers' title 'the greatest story in the history of the game'

The defeat of Paul Finebaum is now complete.

Finebaum, historically one of the most prominent SEC boosters in national media, has admitted that his favorite conference is no longer the dominant force in college football. Even before the Indiana Hoosiers won the National Championship Game on Monday night, Finebaum acknowledged that the SEC had been passed up by the Big Ten after a dismal postseason period.

For one of ESPN's most prominent voices supporting the SEC, it was an incredible admission, and one that raised questions as to whether he'd follow through on his promise and leave the country.

In a new video clip from his "Paul Finebaum Show" released Wednesday, he went one step further, acknowledging that he was wrong to doubt Indiana and Cignetti, wrong to doubt the Big Ten, and said this year's Hoosiers team was "the greatest story in the history of the game."

Finebaum's Apology Ends Remarkable Big Ten Run

"There can be debate about whether Indiana had the best season in college football history," Finebaum said on his show.. "But there can be no debate that it is the greatest story in the history of the game.

"And what made it even more amazing is how people misunderstood what Curt Cignetti was doing in Bloomington. Let me assure you that nobody was more incorrect in understanding that process than me. Almost everything I said throughout the season about him and Indiana was wrong. And it was an epic failure on my part. There's no question that Indiana is the best team. Yes, the Big Ten is the best conference in the country. We congratulate Coach Cignetti, Indiana, and the Big Ten for an extraordinary run."

My word. To hear this, from one of the chief SEC propagandists. It's like heaven. It's music. It's magic. It doesn't get any better. Well, unless Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Greg Sankey, Mike Elko, Clark Lea and all the rest were saying the same thing. And look, you have to give Finebaum credit. It takes a lot of courage to admit you were wrong. The fact he was willing to put his ego aside and tell the obvious truth is extremely impressive. Good for him.

Hopefully the rest of ESPN follows suit, sooner rather than later.