Is Paul Finebaum Going To Follow Through And Leave The Country?

It's become abundantly clear through the results of this postseason period that the SEC is no longer the preeminent conference in college football.

The bowl season, including the College Football Playoff, has been a complete disaster, from start to finish. With the Ole Miss loss to Miami on Thursday night, the conference fell to 1-8 against non-SEC Power 4 conference teams overall, and 0-3 in the playoff. Alabama was obliterated by Indiana in the Rose Bowl, and Georgia, which had the most amazing accomplishment of all by winning the conference, didn't win a single game in the playoff.

The fallout from this should be massive. The SEC's benefit of the doubt, its assumption of superiority, is gone. No one will take Greg Sankey seriously when he demands more and more SEC teams in the playoff. Preseason polls and the "ranked wins" they hand out to SEC teams are going to be further and further diminished in importance. And if the committee doesn't acknowledge what every objective fan just witnessed, it's going to create serious problems with the other conferences.

But the biggest bit of fallout? Paul Finebaum needs to leave the country.

Will Paul Finebaum Leave USA After SEC Humiliation?

Before the start of the 2025 college football regular season, Finebaum appeared on a Netflix Sports show with Dani Klupenger, and put his foot down about the SEC. Long one of the conference's biggest admirers, someone who's never backed down from diminishing other conferences while praising the precious SEC, Finebaum was clear about his expectations for 2025-2026.

Klupenger asked Finebaum who he thought would win the National Championship, and whether it would be an SEC team.

"It is," Finebaum said. "And by the way, if it's not, I'm leaving the country because I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show."

He then went after the Big Ten specifically, saying that conference has "done nothing."

"The Big Ten has literally done nothing," he added, "They've won two national championships, Michigan won one two years ago, they've won one and a half national championships in 70 years and they act like they've invented football."

Finebaum wasn't done there, picking one specific team to win the title.

"I believe Texas is going to win…it's going to end all this, and on January 20th I'll be the happiest man in America because I won't have to listen to the Big Tenners, or as my callers call them, the Little Tenners."

It's almost impossible for something to age worse than this.

The SEC has now gone three straight years without reaching the National Championship game. Meanwhile, the Big Ten is guaranteed to have a team in the title game for a third straight year. And either the Indiana Hoosiers or Oregon Ducks will be favored over the Miami Hurricanes to give the conference its third consecutive title.

Texas didn't reach the playoff, and didn't deserve to, after losing to an awful Florida team and struggling to get past woeful Kentucky and Mississippi State teams. Finebaum's precious Alabama was run off the field by Indiana, which he would later say couldn't handle the Tide's "gauntlet" schedule.

The SEC has been exposed in 2025-2026, unfortunately for him. Now the only question that remains is whether he'll follow through and actually leave.