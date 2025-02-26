The Cincinnati Bengals Essentially Ate Prison Food This Past Season

The Cincinnati Bengals have essentially been eating in prison-like conditions for the past year.

According to the newly released annual NFL Player Association's rankings that asked players from across the league to anonymously grade their team's amenities, such as the luxury of the team plane to the quality of the food at their facilities, the Bengals players DESPISE their food experience.

Some highlights (or should I say lowlights) include:

- Bengals players rated the taste of their food 4.82 / 10 (Ranked last in all the NFL)

- Freshness of the food 5.49 / 10 (Ranked last in all the NFL)

- Dining area 5.98 / 10 (Ranked 30 of 32)

BENGALS TRASH THEIR ‘TRASH FOOD’

When players were given the ability to add additional comments, many said that they wished the Bengals would offer three meals a day rather than just two, something 30 of the NFL's 32 teams do.

I mean even prisons offer inmates three meals a day - not a good look for the Brown family, who are worth a reported $4 billion. What are they trying to do, be the football equivalent of the Cleveland Indians in Major League?

Perhaps the most troubling of the team's food ratings is the fact that the freshness grade was only a 5.49 out of 10. That's not great. I'd love to find out more of what that meant - was there mold on the bread? Worms falling out of apples? Uncooked chicken? Is this really how Joe Cool Burrow should be treated?

NO FRESH FOOD?!

The Bengals coming in dead last in the food area is especially not ideal considering Cincinnati is home to the country's largest grocery store chain, Krogers. You'd think some intern or someone would be willing to make a weekly trip and pick up some fresh fruit and vegetables for the athletes.

Perhaps that's why Bengals players also revealed in their team rankings that they felt owner Mike Brown wasn't "fully committed" to building a competitive team.

You'd think for a team that is spending over $160 million in salary per year that they'd try to make the players feel comfortable, or at least not let them go hungry!

