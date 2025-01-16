MLB Legend Bob Uecker Sadly Passes Away At 90 | 'The Ricky Cobb Show'

Rest in Peace to the legendary Bob Uecker. MLB lost a star this week with the passing of the longtime Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster, who succumbed to illness at the age of 90.

For an incredible 54 seasons, Uecker, a Milwaukee native, brought an unmatched personality to the game of baseball.

Uecker's charisma transcended the sport, as he also made his mark as an entertainer, appearing in films and TV shows.

According to reports, Uecker died at his home in Menomonee Falls with friends and family present — Uecker had been receiving treatment for small-cell lung cancer.

Uecker's family released a statement on the legendary broadcaster's passing.

"Bob faced a private battle with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him. Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter," the statement read.

On Thursday, OutKick's Ricky Cobb delivered a heartfelt tribute to the Milwaukee legend — a loss reverberating through Major League Baseball and the broader sports community.

"The great Bob Uecker has passed away at the age of 90. And I'm not going to lie to you. It's hit me hard," Cobb said. "I never met the man, but he's been such a big part of my fandom."

Cobb spoke on Uecker's influence in and out of Milwaukee's broadcasters booth, including his great role in ‘Major League.’

"Uecker is, of course, the great Harry Doyle, the voice of the fictional Cleveland Indians that won the American League East in 1989 … Bob Uecker kind of stole that movie."

