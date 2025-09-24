Another CA Girls Volleyball Team Forfeits Rather Than Face Trans Player AB Hernandez

Patriot becomes the eighth opponent to forfeit against Jurupa Valley this season.

Add Patriot High School in California to the list of schools that would rather forfeit a girls' volleyball match than play against a biological male player. That brings the total to eight teams that have forfeited against Jurupa Valley this season.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Jurupa Valley confirmed the decision.

"We can confirm the Patriot High School volleyball team will forfeit their September 26 match," the statement said.

As OutKick previously reported, Jurupa Valley has been desperately trying to find volleyball opponents this season, as a slew of schools refuse to play until Jurupa Valley takes Hernandez off the court.

Last week, three current and former players filed a lawsuit against the school district and state agencies alleging that the girls "have suffered sex discrimination, including sexual harassment, unsafe and unfair athletic environments, viewpoint discrimination, and infringements on their religious liberty and safety," according to Fox News Digital's Jackson Thompson.

OutKick's Ian Miller attended a match earlier this season between Jurupa Valley and Chaffey. Chaffey was not originally on the schedule, but is one of the teams that Jurupa Valley added during its quest to find opponents that would play against its biological male athlete.

"Hernandez's advantage was so clear and obvious that several members of the Chaffey supporting section were visibly upset by it. When OutKick asked those parents of Chaffey athletes whether the school's administration or coach had asked the parents or members of the team if they were willing to play against Jurupa and a male athlete, nobody knew the answer," Miller reported.

The biggest losers in all of this are the girls on the Jurupa Valley volleyball team. Rather than playing matches, they're caught in the crossfire of a culture war where their school is clearly valuing the feelings of one biological male over the females on the team.