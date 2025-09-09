Patrick Reed Shares Why He Won't Be Watching The Ryder Cup, Reflects On Missing Out On U.S. Team

Patrick Reed has represented the red, white, and blue on three separate occasions as a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. While those American squads only played their way to victory once, the 35-year-old has been a part of some legendary moments in the biennial event, while putting together a personal record of 7-3-2 over the years.

While many golf fans in the modern era would put Reed in the 'Ryder Cup Legends' category, that doesn't mean the man himself is infatuated with the event, and that's especially true in 2025 as he failed to make the U.S. team.

The LIV golfer recently revealed to Philip Lanigan of the Irish Mail that he won't be tuning into the action at the Ryder Cup later this month at Bethpage Black in New York.

"I'll definitely be rooting for the boys. But it's one of those things that I don't watch golf when I'm at home," he told the outlet, according to Golf WRX. "Because I play so much. Because I'm always out practicing and grinding. If I start watching golf, I start turning the mindset on to analyze and to do all that."

That's totally fair, although if Team Europe and the Americans are in a locked-in battle heading into Sunday's singles matches, I'd be willing to bet Reed finds a few minutes to tune in.

Reed has enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign, having won LIV Golf Dallas to go along with a solo third-place finish at the Masters and a T-23 finish at the U.S. Open. While he would likely label his 2025 season a success, he knew receiving a call from U.S. captain Keegan Bradley about a spot on the Ryder Cup team was a major long shot.

"I mean, I was hoping. I knew it was going to be an outside shot just because of not being able to get points and things like that, just being on LIV," Reed explained.

Reed ultimately finished 42nd in the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings. The lowest-ranked player to make the team for Bethpage was Sam Burns, who finished 16th.