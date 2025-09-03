Brooks Koepka Shares Honest Reaction To Missing Out On What Would Have Been His Fifth-Straight Ryder Cup

Koepka had been a staple on the U.S. Ryder Cup team since 2016.

Brooks Koepka didn't just miss out on a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team; his name wasn't even mentioned in the conversation. But in a day and age where many athletes tend to point the finger at someone or something else, Koepka is well aware the only one to blame is the man in the mirror.

Koepka has represented the red, white, and blue in each of the last four Ryder Cups, so for him to not even be among the names being considered for one of captain Keegan Bradley's six captain's picks for Bethpage is unfamiliar territory.

The fact of the matter is that the 35-year-old didn't have a below-average year, he had a downright bad one.

"I played my way off it so I can’t be disappointed," Koepka told Off The Ball. "I did it myself. It’s not anything I’m not aware of. I’m not shying away from it. It’s just bad timing. You have one down year but if it’s the year after the Ryder Cup it’s a whole lot easier to play catch-up.

While fellow LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau managed to play his way onto the U.S. team with an automatic qualifying spot, Koepka did not take advantage of his few opportunities to earn ranking points or impress Bradley in 2025.

Koepka finished T-12 at the U.S. Open, but missed the cut in the other three major championships and opted not to play in any other events outside the LIV Golf calendar in 2025.

He isn't trying to spin his LIV Golf situation - one he chose to be a part of - as any sort of excuse for missing out on the U.S. squad.

"Just the situation I’m in, being on LIV and then not playing well. I don’t think LIV had anything to do with me not being on the team but it was more of the timing of the year and trying to get that ball rolling which I’ve been doing," Koepka continued.

Koepka ultimately finished 76th on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list.

Bradley selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young as his six captain's picks to round out his 12-man team.