Bryson DeChambeau Hands Team Europe Bulletin Board Material Ahead Of Ryder Cup

Team Europe should not need any extra motivation ahead of its trip to Bethpage Black later this month as it looks to hold onto the Ryder Cup, but some bulletin board material never hurt anybody.

European captain Luke Donald finalized his 12-man squad on Monday, and during the selection show in which he made his six captain's picks, a clip of American Bryson DeChambeau sending a warning to the Europeans about how rowdy the New York fans are going to be was featured.

"Whatever expectation they should have [about the fans], they should double it," DeChambeau said. "I don’t think they’re ready for it."

It was the "I don't think they're ready for it" line from DeChambeau that stood out, not only to European supporters, but Donald himself.

"Well, if they are not ready it’s my fault, because I’ve spent 20 months trying to get them ready for this," Donald said. "We understand it is going to be a hugely tough environment. New Yorkers bring the noise, they bring the energy. But I think our players will be ready."

The impact the New York fans will have on this year's Ryder Cup has been talked about ad nauseam. Many have predicted that it could be the rowdiest and most unhinged crowd in the history of the biennial event, but if the Americans want to keep that momentum on their side, they have to get out to a very fast start during Friday's action.

The Americans were swept in the opening session of the 2023 Ryder Cup and never came close to digging out of the 4-0 hole. If they come out of the gates slowly this time around, it won't take long for the New York crowd to flip the script and turn on the U.S. side.

Team Europe is the betting underdog heading into the event despite the fact that its squad features the fewest ever changes in the 98-year existence of the Ryder Cup.

The American side is introducing six players to the fold who did not represent the red, white, and blue in 2023, with JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin, Harris English, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Young stepping in.