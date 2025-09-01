European Ryder Cup Team Features No Surprises As Luke Donald Reveals Captain's Picks For Bethpage

Luke Donald is bringing the bang back together, for the most part.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That can be the unofficial slogan for Team Europe as it heads to Bethpage Black at the end of the month to take on the U.S. in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

European captain Luke Donald will be in charge of essentially the same 12-player team that cruised to a 16.5-11.5 victory over the Americans in Italy two years ago.

Donald announced his six captain's picks on Monday morning, and all six were chalk with Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka rounding out the team.

This means that the lone change made on Team Europe from 2023 to 225 is the swapping of the Hojgaard twins. Rasmus Hojgaard, who finished fifth in the team points list, will replace his brother, Nicolai, who went 0-2-1 in Italy in 2023 as a rookie on the team.

Team Europe's six automatic qualifiers for Bethpage were Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, and Rasmus.

While the U.S. remains the betting favorite to take back the Ryder Cup on home soil at the end of September, Team Europe has the advantage of familiarity on its side both from a captain's and team perspective.

The American side is introducing six players to the fold who did not represent the red, white, and blue in Italy, with JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin, Harris English, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Young stepping into the fold.

The U.S. will also be led by rookie captain Keegan Bradley, who contemplated becoming the first playing captain of the event since 1963, but ultimately opted to just serve the one role.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will begin on September 26 with the U.S. looking to officially put the disaster in Italy behind them and win what would be their second consecutive title on home soil.