Patrick Mahomes' And Travis Kelce Offer Sound Advice To Alpine's Pierre Gasly And Jack Doohan

It's difficult for professional athletes to gain helpful insights or receive advice from other top professionals, but in the case of Alpine's Formula 1 drivers, they've been able to pick the brains of two of the NFL's biggest stars: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and wide receiver are part of the Alpine Formula 1 team's ownership group, which also includes Masters champ Rory McIlroy and actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, the team's drivers, Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan, talked to Page Six about what they've learned from their conversations with the two Chiefs stars.

Doohan was interested in the schedules of NFL players and how Mahomes and Kelce spend their time away from the field.

"It’s just good to pick the brains of the differences — and the time differences — of how much time we’re, let’s say, working and not working," Doohan said.

"It’s great to have these huge and well-respected names on board," added the Alpine rookie, who has dealt with a lot of external criticism this season.

Meanwhile, Doohan's teammate, Gasly, talked withnKelce about handling a spotlight and the importance of having family around to ground you.

That's some sound advice, and it's cool that the Mahomes and Kelce are willing to get a little more involved with the team than just being part of the ownership group and showing up to a race or two every season.