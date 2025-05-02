Miami Grand Prix Gets Monster Extension To Stay On F1 Calendar Through 2041

We're expecting some news out of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, with most of the focus centered around the upcoming Cadillac F1 team that is set to make some announcements and the burgeoning championship race.

However, we got an extra bit of news on Friday just before cars hit the track for the lone practice session of the weekend, and it had to do with the Miami Grand Prix itself.

F1 announced that the race will stay on the Formula 1 schedule through the 2041 season, which makes it the longest contracted race that the series has.

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there," F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

The race made its debut during the 2022 season and uses a temporary street circuit primarily in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot known as the Miami International Autodrome. The race is still in the midst of its original decade-long contract. In its first few seasons, the season has proven to be a success with fans and has provided some entertaining racing, which is the kind of one-two punch the sports are always on the hunt for.

The numbers don't lie, and according to Formula 1, last year's Grand Prix weekend drew 275,000 fans.

Miami has also proven to be a big draw for celebrities and has attracted the kind of glitz and glamour that the sport has become known for in its 75 seasons. That has been a goal of F1 in recent years with the addition of races in places like Miami and Las Vegas that are aimed at being as much of a spectacle off the track as they are on the track.

This is great news for F1 and its fans, especially here in the United States.