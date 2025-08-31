Patrick Mahomes Had To Give Travis Kelce A Geography Lesson Ahead Of Chiefs' Trip To Brazil

The Chiefs signal caller had to explain just how long the team's flight to Brazil will be

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will square off in the lone NFL game on Friday, but both teams will have to spend a rather excruciating amount of time traveling, with the game taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for the lengthy flight, but as he explained on Sunday, the same can't exactly be said about his teammates, including Travis Kelce.

Mahomes caught up with reporters and couldn't help but take a jab at his tight end ahead of their big travel day.

"The trainers and coaches have really done the research, and they understand what we need to do, so now it's just going down there and playing football," Mahomes explained. "I think more than anything it's just explaining to some guys how far the trip was. Some guys didn't understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he was just down there last year, I was explaining to him how the globe works."

Kelce is a very well-traveled guy these days as he's made plenty of stops around the globe with his now-fiancée Taylor Swift, but that doesn't mean Mahomes can't play along with the joke that Kelce isn't exactly a geography expert or the brightest dude in the world.

The flight from Kansas City to Sao Paulo is no joke, as the Chiefs will be in the air for about 11 hours, but it could be worse; they could be the Chargers, having to fly in from Los Angeles.

While the Week 1 slate in the NFL is loaded, it's impossible not to be very intrigued by the Chiefs-Chargers matchup as Kansas City is hoping to get the bad taste out of its mouth from its Super Bowl embarrassment in February. On the other side, you have Justin Herbert and the Chargers looking to take a significant next step and get into the serious contender conversation right out of the gates.