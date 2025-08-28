Legal Expert: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Prenup Likely Signed 'Well In Advance' Of Proposal

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, OutKick's David Hookstead posed one simple question: Will there be a prenup?

"On the surface, it might sound like a ridiculous question, given that Kelce is an NFL star. But I’m about to crack an egg of knowledge on some of you," Hookstead began.

"Taylor Swift is significantly wealthier than Travis Kelce—and she has decades more of earnings potential. The Chiefs star is rich. Taylor Swift has generational ‘F-you’ money. If you don’t understand the difference, here’s one way to think about it: Travis Kelce can afford to fly private if he wants to. Taylor Swift owns a private jet—a Dassault Falcon 7X—worth roughly $54 million, which is about what Kelce grossed in the NFL over the past four seasons."

So, is Hookstead onto something? According to family law attorney Monica Mazzei, yes. In fact, Mazzei explained this week that a prenup could protect more than just the couple’s finances.

"Given that they are both public figures, a prenup can also ensure privacy in a divorce—for example, preventing disparaging social media posts or interviews," Mazzei told Fox News Digital. "Likewise, it can require the divorce to be heard by a private judge, further limiting public exposure."

In other words, the prenup could function like an NDA for divorced couples. Not a bad idea.

Family lawyer Jacqueline Newman believes a prenup was likely signed "well in advance" of Kelce’s proposal. "There’s very little doubt in my mind that they’ll be negotiating after the fact," Newman, a managing partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, told Fox News Digital.

"I think their teams would have made it clear this was something that had to be done before the romantic gesture. So I think they got all the business details out of the way, and then he dropped to a knee and proposed. But I can pretty much guarantee the agreement is signed, sealed, and sitting in a drawer somewhere."

The bottom line is that while much of the media celebrated the proposal, they leave it to David Hookstead to ask the tough questions.