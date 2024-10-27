Patrick Mahomes Gets His Revenge And Chiefs Continue To Roll

The very old song makes the point that one does not tug on Superman's cape. And for our purposes, Patrick Mahomes is Superman.

The Raiders messed with the wrong dude in the offseason, mocking Mahomes because he doesn't have a voice worthy of the Metropolitan Opera. and by Sunday evening they were watching the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate another victory at their expense.

Fired Up Raiders Bow

"They do a good job," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters about the Raiders. "Their head coach likes to play us. They get fired up. And I'm glad we were able to answer it."

Here's the answer:

Chiefs 27.

Raiders 20.

How did that make you feel, Patrick?

"It's a rivalry," Mahomes said. "It goes back further than anyone on that football field. No matter what the records are, you know it's going to be a fight. It's going to be a fight every single snap, there's going to be no give up, and they have a lot of guys on that team that have a lot of pride.

"We did a good job of executing. They made some plays, we made some plays and found a way to win."

Mahomes Comes Out On Top

Mahomes and the Chiefs win another one and are the NFL's only unbeaten team with a 7-0 record, which is not all that unexpected because they are the defending Super Bowl champions and three-peating is the goal for this season.

But the facts following this game make one wonder why Raiders players would tease Mahomes about anything. Ever.

Mahomes has never lost a game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, winning all six games there. He has an 11-2 record against the Raiders over his career.

And he just authored one of his best games this season – with his highest passer rating since the season-opener and the most touchdowns passes (2) of any game this season.

"Pat had a nice day … a couple of TDs thrown in there, which I thought was a positive," Reid said. "He had a good day, I thought the guys were running good routes, the protection was good, and when it wasn't he moved around and made some plays."

Chiefs Get Great Defense Again

The Raiders did some incredibly wild things in this game. Firstly, they were able to notch an interception against Mahomes, which marked his ninth in seven games this season.

And that pick by free safety Tre'von Moehring gave Las Vegas the ball at the Kansas City 3-yard line. The Raiders had a chance to take a lead had Moehring scored.

Or had their offense scored.

Neither happened.

On four offensive plays later, the Raiders were stifled and not only kept out of the end zone but kept from scoring altogether, which represents something of a historic development.

"That was bigtime," Mahomes said. "The defense made a bigtime stop and we turned it into a win."

The Raiders are 2-6 now. And they've got a lot of questions about quarterback play, play-caller and their future.

"I think us a team overall we've got to get better," coach Antonio Pierce said. "We were competitive today. I'm not going to get into play-calling or things of that nature. I'm sure there's questions out there about what I did…"