Mahomes Ready To Answer Raiders And Their Kermit The Frog Voice Taunts

Welcome to the Kermit the Frog Bowl.

We're going to call it that because Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs is precisely that, based on the history of mockery by the Raiders, and the seriousness Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking that mockery leading to this game.

Here's the history:

In July, for whatever reason, Raiders players started mocking Mahomes for his Kermit the Frog voice.

Kermit The Frog Taunt Resurfaces

And, full transparency here, even Travis Kelce at times has mocked his teammate about his voice. So it's a thing.

But the Raiders doing it? That's another matter.

The background is a fan brought a Kermit the Frog puppet to the Raiders training camp. The thing was wearing a Chiefs jersey and had hair similar to, well, Mahomes.

And rookie defensive back Trey Taylor grabbed the puppet and began to serve as an amateur ventriloquist.

At one point, in his best Kermit voice, Taylor says through the puppet, "I'm a b--ch." And teammates in the background are heard laughing and clowning in agreement.

Kind of funny. But definitely immature, right?

Mahomes Not Laughing At Kermit Joke

Well, Mahomes saw the clip on social media. (These guys see everything.)

And he didn't seem to think it was funny. At all.

"Stuff like that happens," Mahomes said soon afterward, when asked by Kansas City reporters. "It'll get handled when it gets handled."

Handling day has arrived.

The Chiefs (6-0) are the NFL's only unbeaten team, and they are in Las Vegas for Sunday afternoon's meeting with the 2-5 Raiders.

The Raiders, as much as they've struggled the last two seasons, remain the last team to beat the Chiefs, that on Christmas Day in 2023.

Chiefs Serious About Playing

We should tell you right now, both the Chiefs and Raiders were serious about the taunt after it happened.

"We don't spend a lot of time here with puppets," coach Andy Reid told CBS during training camp.

"We addressed it as a team yesterday," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said when he found out about the stunt a day later. "We nipped it in the bud."

Yeah, maybe. Because the Raiders continue to talk about Mahomes as if he's just another guy.

"I don’t think anybody in this locker room is intimidated by him," Raiders cornerback Jack Jones said this week.

Mahomes To Hopkins On Agenda

Mahomes has been careful with his words this week.

He may plan to unleash hell on the Las Vegas defense, but he's smarter than to say the prank – or anything else the Raiders have said about him – still resonates, and he wants revenge.

"I don’t know if you would say (it) resonates with me," Mahomes said. "I think just knowing that the competitive spirit that they have on that side is going to match the competitive spirit that we have.

"I think it’s going to be a fun football game that we’re going to get the best out of each and every player on that football field, and like I said, the best team will win."

And, oh yes, there is football involved in the drama.

Today will be the first game for new Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his trade from the Tennessee Titans earlier this week.

The Chiefs have a package of plays they're confident Hopkins has learned and is comfortable running with Mahomes.